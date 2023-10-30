UK-based artist turns ‘just looking like a wow’ and ‘mouse colour’ viral trends into a peppy song

A UK-based musician took to Instagram to share a catchy song he created using viral ‘just looking like a wow’ and ‘maine pehna hai mouse colour [I am wearing mouse colour]’ audios. The artist creatively fused these audios and created a tune that will leave you vibing.

UK artist’s song is on viral phrases is pure entertainment. (Instagram/@zaynuljiwani)

“If Mouse Colour was a song! This video is purely for entertainment! No intention to poke fun or hurt anyone’s feelings, just good vibes ahead! Just looking like a WOW,” wrote Zaynul Jiwani, a UK-based musician, while sharing a video on Instagram.

The video begins with a woman saying ‘maine pehna hai mouse colour’ as she shows the brown colour top she is wearing. As the video progresses, Jiwani infuses beats into the phrase, giving it a musical twist. He also fuses another woman’s ‘laddo peela’ colour and ‘just looking like a wow’ creatively into the song.

Watch the viral video right here:

The now-viral video was shared five days ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 4.2 million views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received scores of likes and comments from people.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“Trend started by Yashraj Mukhate, followed by others,” posted an individual referring to how Mukhate turns viral trends into songs.

Another added, “This girl is making her own colour palette.”

“I can’t stop watching this,” shared a third.

A fourth joked, “Mouse colour song is just looking like a wow!”

“I like this version,” expressed a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Love this. Haha.”

About the viral videos:

One of the viral videos features a woman showcasing a top she is wearing and describing its brown colour as ‘mouse color’. Another video that went viral features a woman using phrases 'just like a wow' and 'laddu colour' to talk about a yellow salwar suit.

