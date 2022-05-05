Ukraine nurse who lost her legs and some fingers in explosion gets married to partner

A video of a newlywed Ukraine nurse dancing with her husband has left people emotional and with a bittersweet feeling. The video showcases 23-year-old nurse, Oksana, who lost both her legs and some fingers in an explosion in the war-battered country.

The Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security under the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine posted the video on their official Twitter handle. They also shared a detailed caption. “This wedding is taking place in a hospital. The bride is a 23-year-old nurse, Oksana, who lost both legs and some fingers in an explosion. The newlyweds have been together for six years. We wish them countless happy years to come. Ukraine stands strong thanks to people like them,” they added.

The video opens to show Oksana and her husband hugging each other. In that position, the duo dances to a beautiful tune playing in the background. Towards the end of the clip, they also share a love-filled kiss.

Take a look at the video that shows the couple sharing a dance:

This wedding is taking place in a hospital. The bride is a 23-year-old nurse, Oksana, who lost both legs and some fingers in an explosion. The newlyweds have been together for six years. We wish them countless happy years to come. Ukraine stands strong thanks to people like them. pic.twitter.com/oiyZNrEJTo — Stratcom Centre UA (@StratcomCentre) May 2, 2022

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, it has gathered nearly 4,300 views. The video has also prompted several people to comment.

“Wishing them both all the luck in the world for the future,” wrote a Twitter user. “Congratulations newlyweds. God bless you,” posted another. “I’ll cut these onions later,” commented a third hinting that the video left them emotional.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON