Unacademy CEO reveals how Deepinder Goyal went from ‘kyon milna hai yaar’ to his mentor, Zomato boss reacts

Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal, in a recent tweet, opened up about “life-changing” advice he received from Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal. Talking about his “mentor,” Munjal recalled how once Goyal refused to meet him. Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal (L), Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal (R). (File Photo)

“In 2015, as a 25 year old kid who had just started Unacademy. I sent an email to @deepigoyal. He replied back by saying ‘Kyon milna hai yaar. Dhandha banao’.”

Undeterred, Munjal continued emailing Goyal’s office until he secured a 15-minute meeting. “I didn’t give up. I kept mailing him every week. And finally he did agree for a 15m Meeting (after months of chasing him). He was in a bad mood that day, so he met me just for 10m but gave me an advice that stayed with me.”

Goyal told Munjal, “Just grow 1% every day. Everything else is secondary.”

“But then over the years, I met him many times and was lucky to have him as a Mentor.” Munjal also discussed Unseen, a book on Goyal.

“I urge everyone to read this Book. The stories that I heard from Deepinder, and the advice I got over the years, changed my Life. Time for the same stories, to change yours,” Unacademy CEO added.

Deepinder Goyal reacts:

Taking to the comments section of Munjal's post, the Zomato boss dropped a heart emoticon.

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “Grow 1% every day — sounds small, compounds big. Impressive.” Another added, “Persistence for the win.” A third commented, “Inspiration crosses inspiration.” A fourth wrote, “Goyal is one of the few young-age entrepreneurs who deserves much more respect and recognition. Nothing but respect for him.”

However, not everyone was impressed with Munjal’s story. An individual criticised, “If I were in your place, I wouldn’t meet any guy who shows me attitude for no reason. I don't care who you are, but if you give me your time I will make sure it will be productive.”

What is Deepinder Goyal’s net worth?

He co-founded food delivery service Zomato in 2008. In 2022, Zomato acquired quick commerce platform Blinkit. Goyal, according to Forbes, has a net worth of $1.9 billion.

About the book on Deepinder Goyal:

Unseen by Megha Vishwanath is about Deepinder Goyal’s journey as the co-founder and CEO of Zomato. The book shares insider stories and lessons.

What is Gaurav Munjal’s net worth?

He co-founded Unacademy with his co-founders Hemesh Singh and Roman Saini in 2015. What started as a YouTube-based channel in 2010 transformed into a startup a few years later. According to reports, he has a net worth of $1.2 billion. HT.com has not independently verified the claim.