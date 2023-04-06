Uncle creates incredible invite for niece’s football-themed birthday party

A very sweet post by an uncle about making an invite for his niece’s football-themed birthday party is going viral. The tweet documents how he created the invite after receiving a request from his sister. There is a chance that the post will melt your heart into a puddle. The images are taken from the Twitter video showing a football-themed birthday party invite created by an uncle for his niece.(Twitter/@notmanoj_)

“I made an invite for my niece’s bday party and it made me sooo happy,” the Twitter user wrote. Alongside, he shared an image and a video. The image shows his conversation with his sister, where she requests him to make an invite for her daughter’s birthday party. The video shows the incredible invite that may make you say wow.

Take a look at the Twitter post:

The post was shared a few days ago. Since being tweeted, it has received more than 1.1 lakh views. Additionally, the share has received nearly 1,400 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the post.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Damn! This is good. I've made graphics for my football-loving nephew but this tops all of those,” expressed a Twitter user. “This is adorable,” commented another. “So lovely,” shared a third. “Awww thissss is soooooo good,” posted a fourth. “This is adorable and now I want a football themed birthday party too,” wrote a fifth.