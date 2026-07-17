‘Unforgettable tour of my life’: Nithin and Nikhil Kamath take their mother to Wimbledon final

Revathi Kamath, mother of Zerodha co-founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, attended the Wimbledon 2026 men’s singles final with her sons during what she described as one of the most memorable tours of her life.

Revathi Kamath attended the Wimbledon men’s final with her sons Nithin and Nikhil during a London trip. (Instagram/revathikamath.world)

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She shared a series of photographs on Instagram, offering glimpses of the family’s visit to the prestigious tennis tournament in London. The pictures showed Revathi enjoying the occasion alongside Nithin and Nikhil during their family holiday.

(Also read: ‘My sons did amazing shopping for me’: Nithin and Nikhil Kamath take mother shopping in London)

A memorable Wimbledon experience

Expressing her happiness, Revathi said she had not expected her sons to plan a visit to Wimbledon for her. She also realised during the trip that the holiday had been arranged especially for their mother.

“I didn’t expected that my sons plans of bringing me to Wimbledon and this is unforgetable tour of my life and yesterday witnessed Wimbledon men’s final!!it was so nice to watch along with my sons !!i realised this particular tour is just for their mother,” she wrote.

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The men’s singles final was held on July 12 at the All England Club, where Jannik Sinner defeated Alexander Zverev to retain the Wimbledon title.

London shopping trip with her sons

The Wimbledon outing came shortly after Revathi shared photographs from another family moment in London. In an earlier Facebook post, she was seen smiling and posing with both her sons during a shopping trip.

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Sharing her excitement about the outing, she wrote, “My sons did amazing shopping for me. @London”

(Also read: Nithin and Nikhil Kamath’s mother says she raised sons with ‘nutritious food’: ‘Never ever ordered outside food')

Luxury car gift from Nithin and Nikhil

This was not the first time the Kamath brothers had surprised their mother. In March last year, Nithin and Nikhil gifted Revathi a brand-new Mercedes.

Sharing photographs from the occasion, she wrote, “My sons today gifted me new car today and here also I received car keys this way and one more Peta and shalu”

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The pictures showed Revathi receiving the keys while being honoured with a peta, a traditional turban, and a shalu, a ceremonial shawl. The vehicle appeared to be a Mercedes-Benz GLS, a full-size luxury SUV. Prices vary according to the version and specifications, with on-road prices crossing ₹1.5 crore for several variants.

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