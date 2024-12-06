Unsettling viral video: Giant python floats in the middle of a flooded road in Thailand

Videos of the destruction and devastation caused by torrential rain in Thailand have made their way onto social media. Among them is a wild video showing a huge python floating in the middle of the road. The visual is likely to send shivers down your spine. People wondered if the floating python in Thailand's floodwater was dead (representational image). (Pexels/Susanne Jutzeler)

“This giant snake, probably a Reticulated Python, was seen bobbing around in the floodwater in Southern Thailand,” reads the caption of an X user who shared the video.

The video shows a python with a bloated stomach floating in the water. Reports suggest that the python had earlier eaten a dog.

Take a look at the unsettling video:

Viral video scares social media:

With over 11.5 million views, the video has gone viral on X. People have posted varied comments, with many sharing that they are afraid of snakes.

An individual confessed, “Snakes are not my thing.” Agreeing, another added, “Nor mine... at all!” A third commented, “Looks dead and bloated. That is why it isn’t moving from the spot.”

A fourth expressed, “It's a reticulated python belly up, which means it's either dead or in deep distress. Poor thing.” A fifth wrote, “My surprised look when I noticed he already swallowed something - hopefully not a human being.”

What is a reticulated python?

Many have speculated that the snake captured in the video is a reticulated python, one of the largest snake species in the world. According to the Atlanta Zoo, they can grow over 20 feet in length.

They have “complex, diamond-shaped patterns” running along their back. The pythons have multiple rows of sharp and recurved teeth.

Flood in Thailand:

Thailand has recently been hit with torrential downpours, and the seemingly endless amounts of rain have wreaked havoc, causing floods that claimed lives and displaced thousands. Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has reported that nearly 25 people have lost their lives, and over 30,000 have been forced to leave their homes.