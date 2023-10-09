Uorfi Javed picks up cigarette buds from roadside, turns them into stylish outfit

Uorfi Javed often creates a stir online for her distinctive and unconventional sense of style and fashion. The fashion maverick recently shared a video of herself donning an outfit made from cigarette buds. Yes, you read that right! The never-seen-before dress sparked a flurry of responses from people. Many loved the dress and found it ‘unique and artistic’.

Uorfi donning a dress made up of discarded cigarette buds. (Instagram/@urf7i)

“Dress from cigarettes. My hands were smelling like cigarettes for so many days after this!” wrote Uorfi while sharing a video on Instagram.

The video opens to show Uorfi in a t-shirt dress and heels collecting discarded cigarette buds from the side of the road. The video then transitions to show her sitting on the floor and separating the buds. Next, she carefully places them on a piece of cloth. Once she is done, she sports the cigarette dress, with her hair tied up in a neat bun. The video ends with Uorfi encouraging others to avoid smoking.

Watch Uorfi donning this dress made of cigarettes here:

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 1.5 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many found the outfit made from cigarette buds ‘creative’ and ‘dope’.

Here’s how people reacted to this dress:

“Uorfi vo bhi kar jati hai jo kabhi koi soch bhi nahi pata. Talented person hai bhai ye ladki [Uorfi do things that no one can even imagine. This girl is talented],” expressed an individual.

Another added, “One of my favourite creative outfits till date.”

“I love this dress,” posted a third.

A fourth commented, “Wow this came out really good.”

“Unique and artistic,” shared a fifth.

A sixth wrote, “Creativity on the next level.”

“This one is actually dope,” joined a seventh.

