UP: Missing Gorakhpur sisters presumed dead found alive and married. They have a child each

Two sisters named Sita and Gita, who were reported missing in 2023 and presumed dead, have been found alive. Furthermore, both of them are now married and have a child each. The sisters who went missing and were presumed to be murdered have been found alive after a year. (Representational Image/Unsplash)

According to a report by India Today, the sisters who lived in Delhi with their family originally hailed from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. When they went missing last year, their brother went to his village Belghat in Gorakhpur and visited a man’s house who was allegedly having an affair with one of his sisters, hoping to obtain information about their whereabouts.

When Prajapati went to Jaynath Maurya’s house, he claimed that he was verbally and physically assaulted by Maurya and his family, who also threatened to kill him. During an argument, Prajapati was told, “You will meet the same fate as your sisters,” reported NDTV.

Following this, Prajapati went to the police station to file a murder case against Jaynath Maurya and his family. The police, however, denied filing a complaint over lack of evidence. Later, Ajay approached the court and a case was filed in Belghat police station, Gorakhpur, upon the court’s order on January 8, NDTV further reported.

During the police investigation, Sita (20) and Gita (21) were found alive. They left their house to marry their lovers. The two then appeared before the police in Belghat with their children, India Today reported.

As reported by NDTV, Sita is married to Vijender, who is a resident of Haryana. The couple has a five-month-old daughter. Geeta, who is married to Suresh Ram, a resident of Uttarakhand, also has a daughter. She is six months old.