UP Police joins #PawriHoRahiHai trend with this advisory tweet
If you’ve recently been on social media, chances are you’ve seen Rasode mein kaun tha-famed content creator Yashraj Mukhate's latest creation Pawri hori hai. In case you’re not aware, allow us to explain.
In his new mashup, the music composer gave a twist to a video by social media influencer Dananeer. It soon created a chatter on Twitter with people sharing different posts using the hashtah #PawriHoRahiHai. Now, UP Police has joined in too with an advisory post. Their witty share may leave you chuckling.
“Late night #PawriHoRahiHai aur aap disturb ho rahe toh call karein 112,” they tweeted along with this image.
Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 800 likes. It has also accumulated various kinds of comments from people. While some shared laughing out loud emojis, others appreciated the department’s creativity.
“Nailed it, I swear,” wrote a Twitter user. “Hahahahaha, Good one!” shared another. “Ab karo pawri,” joked a third.
Here’s what others shared:
What do you think of UP Police’s post?
- "All we need is love, a mask and six feet of distance this #ValentinesDay!" reads the caption by the department.
