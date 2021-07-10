Home / Trending / UP Police’s post on wearing mask while travelling has a punny twist
UP Police took to Twitter to share this post about mask wearing.
UP Police’s post on wearing mask while travelling has a punny twist

UP Police's mask-related tweet has prompted people to share various comments.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 12:09 PM IST

With the recent surge in the number of tourists visiting hill stations, several police departments are taking to social media to spread awareness among people about the necessity of wearing masks. Now, UP police has joined in too and shared a post on Twitter about the importance of wearing masks in public. The post has accumulated much praise from netizens.

“A travel companion to keep you safe as you explore tourist destinations. Stay masked while you have a good time with family & friends,” reads the caption. The post shows an acronym of the word "Mask" with the letters spelling out the names of a few highly sought after tourist places like Manali and Kullu.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on July 8, the clip has garnered over 850 likes and tons of reactions. The post was appreciated by netizens. Many lauded the department’s efforts to spread awareness in a different way. Some also shared clapping hands emojis to express their liking for the post.

“Thank you UP Police. Good effort,” wrote an individual. “Good explanation,” commented another.

An individual shared their thoughts in a similar way.

What do you think of this post shared by UP Police?

