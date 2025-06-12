UP woman files police complaint against husband on losing 2 Instagram followers: ‘I was busy washing utensils’

A marital dispute over Instagram addiction spiralled into a police case in Uttar Pradesh when a miffed wife reached the cops claiming her husband’s housework demands left her with no time to make Reels. The UP woman claimed she was left with no time for Instagram because of household work (Representational image)

According to a report in News18, the wife – identified as one Nisha of Hapur district – left her husband after her Instagram follower count dropped. She told the police that her husband’s insistence that she focus on household chores was linked to the drop in her follower count.

Instagram Reels vs household chores

The incident revolves around Nisha and her husband Vijendra, a resident of Noida. Relations between the husband and wife had been tense because Vijendra had suggested that Nisha cut back on her social media activities and devote more time to domestic tasks.

This suggestion led to Nisha briefly limiting the time she spent on Instagram. However, when she noticed that she lost two followers, a furious Nisha packed her bags and left for her maternal home in Pilkhuwa, Hapur district.

There, she approached the Women’s Police Station in Hapur and lodged a complaint against her husband.

What the wife told cops

“My followers declined as I was kept busy washing utensils and cleaning of the house by my husband. I didn’t get time to make Reels,” Nisha told the police, according to a report in Deccan Herald.

She added that she used to post two Reels on Instagram daily.

In retaliation, the husband also filed a police complaint against Nisha, claiming that she was always busy on Instagram and neglected household work.

What the police did

As per ABP News, Women’s Police Station in-charge Aruna Rai listened to the two parties for about four hours. The two were counselled about the importance of marital harmony and family life.

The husband and wife both accepted their role in the fight and have now resolved to try and live peacefully