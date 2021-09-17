Ursula Corbero aka Tokyo from Money Heist reacts to artworks by Indian fans. Watch

Money Heist, since the release of its 5th season, has been making headlines. The social media platforms are flooded with different kinds of posts related to the show. There is now a latest inclusion to that list and it is a video shared by Netflix India on YouTube. The video shows Tokyo, a character of the series played by Ursula Corbero, reacting to different artworks by Indian fans.

“Catch our beloved Tokyo AKA Ursula Corbero reacting to her super bonito fan-art from India,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip opens to show a pencil sketch of the character Tokyo and Corbero reacts by saying “they have made me look more beautiful, I must say”. Take a look at the video to see what else it shows:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 1.5 million views and counting. The share has also accumulated various comments, including one from Netflix India. They wrote, “Ek hi to dil hai Tokyo ji, kitni baare jeetengi?”

“The small details she is noticing is because she was a student of professor,” joked a YouTube user. “I am so glad Netflix India does this for artists, I’ve seen them share fan art on their Instagram before and i think that’s and excellent thing to do,” shared another. “Nice to see that art from Assam is getting appreciated throughout the world and Jadavpur University artwork was absolutely brilliant,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?