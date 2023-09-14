US Coast Guard vessel captures lightning on way to New York City

The United States Coast Guard took to Facebook to share a video of a stunning lightning strike. The video was captured when the coast guard vessel was sailing to New York City to transfer two boats from Michigan to Connecticut through the Great Lakes and Erie Canal, according to Fox8.

The image shows the lightning striking the water. (Facebook/US Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay )

“Too close for comfort!” reads a part of the caption to the video shared on Facebook. The caption adds, “While heading into NYC our crews were aware there may be thunderstorms moving into the area later in the day. Taking precautionary measures, all crews moved into the enclosed bridges and ensured to avoid contact with any conductive material while we quickly made way to a safe moorage.”

“This video showcases why it is important to maintain situational and environmental awareness and take action to reduce risks!” they concluded the caption to the video.

The video shows lightning bolts striking the water as the boat heads to New York City.

Watch the video capturing the lightning strike here:

The video was shared on September 10 on Facebook. It has so far collected scores of reactions. After watching this video, a few even took to the comments section and shared their thoughts. A Facebook user wrote, “Travel well. Stories to share! Memories that last!” Another posted, “Sheesh!”

What are your thoughts on this video?

