US founder calls out Indian techie for ‘scamming’ multiple startups: ‘I fired this guy in 1 week’

Suhail Doshi, co-founder and former CEO of Mixpanel, has accused an Indian man of working at multiple startups simultaneously under false pretences. In a post on X, San Francisco-based Doshi identified Soham Parekh as a “scammer” who has allegedly duped several companies. He warned other founders to steer clear of him. Suhail Doshi, founder of Playground AI, accused a former employee of moonlighting at 3 to 4 startups (YouTube/@initializedcapital)

Doshi, who is also the founder of Playground AI, claimed that Parekh was briefly employed at his company. He said Parekh was fired within a week and warned against moonlighting – but the warning seems to have fallen on deaf ears as the Indian man continued to work with multiple startups.

Suhail Doshi’s accusations against Indian ex-employee

“PSA: there’s a guy named Soham Parekh (in India) who works at 3-4 startups at the same time. He’s been preying on YC companies and more. Beware,” the US-based entrepreneur posted on X this afternoon.

“I fired this guy in his first week and told him to stop lying / scamming people. He hasn’t stopped a year later. No more excuses,” he added.

Doshi shared the ex-employee’s CV on X. According to the CV, Soham Parekh has worked at companies like Dynamo AI, Union AI, Synthesia and Alan AI in various technical roles. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mumbai and a master’s degree from Georgia Institute of Technology, as per the CV.

However, while sharing the CV publicly, Doshi warned that it is “Probably 90% fake and most links are gone.”

The Playground founder further claimed that he tried to talk sense into Parekh but failed.

“I want to also say that I tried to talk sense into this guy, explain the impact, and give him a chance to turn a new leaf because sometimes that’s what a person needs. But it clearly didn’t work,” he wrote. Doshi also said he corroborated this account with more than six companies before shaming Parekh publicly.

Post divides opinion on social media

The accusatory post divided opinion on social media, although many supported Doshi and some confirmed his accusations.

Nicolai Ouporov, co-founder and CEO of Fleet AI, agreed with Doshi. “He has been doing this for years and works at more than 4 startups at any given time,” Ouporov posted.

Justin Harvey, co-founder of AIVideo, said: “I was THIS close to hiring him. The craziest part is he actually crushed the interview.” Another startup founder named Adish Jain wrote: “Can confirm. This guy wasted our time for a month. did great in interviews. but he’s a liar.”

Some people, however, questioned why Doshi felt it is wrong to moonlight at different companies at the same time.

“Gets nothing done. Made up constant lies. Corroborated by 6+ other companies. The tweet will surface 10+ more - you’ll see,” the founder of Playground replied.