Delhi CEO claims AI exposed employee moonlighting while working from home: 'She forged her offer letter, salary slips'

In a dramatic turn of events, the CEO of a Delhi-based company has accused a former employee of moonlighting, document forgery, and chronic underperformance—allegations that have sparked a flurry of reactions online. He also claimed that he came to know about all these using AI. On X, a CEO of a Delhi-based company claimed that a former employee forged documents, moonlighted, and underperformed, sparking controversy over workplace culture.(Representational image/Pixabay)

AI used to expose productivity gaps

Ramanuj Mukherjee, CEO of the online legal education platform LawSikho, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his concerns. “We had a suspicion that someone was moonlighting. We gave the available data to AI to analyse,” Mukherjee revealed.

Moonlighting, the act of secretly working a second job outside of one’s primary employment, has become a contentious issue in the era of remote work. According to Mukherjee, AI-based monitoring tools detected discrepancies in the employee’s output and performance.

Resignation and ‘toxic culture’ allegations

Upon being confronted and asked to install time-tracking software, the employee reportedly resigned. In retaliation, she allegedly published a post on LinkedIn, branding company’s work environment as “toxic”.

“She quit in rage and wrote a LinkedIn post calling our work culture toxic. Work from home does not mean you should have no accountability and work for 1 hour but claim salary for 8 hours,” Mukherjee stated. He went on to allege that the employee had missed her February and March targets by as much as 70%, and had not met any targets since November.

“In the age of AI, it is almost impossible to hide your productivity or the lack of it,” he added.

In a further twist, Mukherjee claimed that the employee had submitted forged documents at the time of her onboarding. These allegedly included her offer letter, salary slips, and experience certificate.

The post has already clocked over 190,000 views and is generating reactions from social media users.

One user wrote, “It does not matter how much time she works as long as the work is getting done. But if she’s not meeting targets, your decision is right.” Another suggested, “Targets should be aligned with what others are achieving, otherwise it becomes unfair.”

A different user commented, “This shows the importance of using tech to track performance. It's not just about trust—it’s about fairness to others who work sincerely.” Meanwhile, someone else noted, “Calling it toxic after getting caught? That's a classic exit drama.”

Some users questioned the public nature of the accusation, stating, “Is social media the right place to discuss internal HR issues?” while another added, “Forging documents is serious—this should go legal, not viral.”