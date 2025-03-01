Delhi CEO visits store to buy printer, ends up offering developer job to salesman: 'Talent is everywhere'

In an inspiring turn of events, a routine shopping trip to Reliance Digital became a life-changing moment for a salesman when a customer recognised his hidden potential. Ankit Aggarwal, the founder and CEO of Unstop, recently shared this unexpected hiring story on LinkedIn, and it has since gone viral. A CEO hired a salesman at electronics store after discovering his coding skills.(LinkedIn/Ankit Aggarwal)

Aggarwal visited the electronics store intending to buy a printer but left with more than just a purchase—he walked out having hired a new team member.

From selling gadgets to building apps

Recounting the story, Aggarwal wrote, “I hired someone while buying a printer! Sandeep at Reliance Digital assisted me with my purchase. As we spoke, he mentioned that he was upskilling to become a front-end developer. He was learning, improving, and actively looking for opportunities.”

Seeing his enthusiasm, Aggarwal decided to test Sandeep’s skills right there and then. “I saw potential & asked, ‘Build a small app for us as an assignment.’ No formal applications, just a real chance to showcase his skills,” he explained.

Sandeep took the challenge seriously, worked hard, and delivered. Impressed by his dedication and performance, Aggarwal welcomed him into the Unstop team. “It wasn’t planned, and it wasn’t a recruitment drive. It was just a casual conversation that turned into an opportunity,” Aggarwal reflected.

He concluded the post with an encouraging message: “Talent is everywhere. Sometimes, all it takes is a conversation. We truly embodied our motto at Unstop—Where Talent Meets Opportunities!”

Check out the post here:

Social media applauds the unconventional hiring

LinkedIn users flooded the comments section, praising both Aggarwal’s approach and Sandeep’s determination.

One user commented, “This is what leadership is about—recognising talent where others may overlook it.” Another user wrote, “A true testament to how skills matter more than degrees. Kudos to both of you!”

Many were inspired by the story, with one remarking, “This should be a wake-up call for recruiters. Real skills over resumes any day!” Another added, “Hard work and the right opportunity can change lives. This is proof!”

A user summed up the sentiment by saying, “This is why continuous learning is crucial. You never know when the right moment will come.”