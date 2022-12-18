US man dances to SRK and Kajol’s Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna, wins hearts online. Watch

Dadfluencer Ricky Pond is well-known among social media users as ‘dancing dad’ for his dance videos on famous Indian songs, whether old or new. The social media sensation has again attracted eyeballs, and this time for his dance to the famous DDLJ track - Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna, and it is too good to miss out on. The video is such that it might prompt you to get up and shake a leg to the peppy Bollywood number.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared on Instagram by Content Creator Ricky Pond with the caption, “Made a mess with the decorations. Clean or dance I choose to dance!” It also accompanied several hashtags, including #mehendilagakerakhna, #shahrukhkhan, and #ddlj. The video shows Ricky Pond recreating SRK’s signature moves from the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s hit song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna featuring Kajol.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared a week ago on Instagram. It has since then gathered more than 51,000 views and over 3000 likes. The clip has also received several comments.

Here’s what netizens posted in the comments section:

“Hey dancing dad can you please dance to Patli Kamariya Mori? It’s a really funny trend,” wrote an Instagram user. Another commented, “Dance as an option is more joyful than cleaning. And it has given us joy too.” “This is as Indian as it gets, Merry Christmas, keep grooving,” shared a third. “Superb” expressed a fourth with a heart emoticon. “Fantastic!!” posted a fifth. Many also posted love-struck and fire emoticons in the comments section.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON