US man's unique way to stop his wife from mentioning ‘Taylor Swift’ goes viral

With singer Taylor Swift dating NFL star Travis Kelce, her fan following has reached peak levels in the United States. Amid Swift's surreal popularity, an American man is in the news for implementing a rule to stop his wife from raving about the singer. Taylor Swift Jar, the US singer(Instagram/file photo)

Dana Rice who is a realtor in the Bethseda, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. area, has taken to Instagram and shared the moment when her husband created a "Taylor Swift jar." If and when Rice mentions Swift or Kelce at home, she is required to pay a quarter( $0.25). The jar was created after Swift and Kelce's appearance at Saturday Night Live.

The jar reads, "Taylor Swift Jar - Any mention of T. Swift and you owe $0.25. I can't take it anymore — Travis Kelce included."

The Instagram video shared by Rice, has gone viral with more than 400 thousand likes.

In an interaction with Fox News Digital, Rice highlighted that Swift's Eras tour success really made her a fan of the singer. She shared that she took inspiration from Swift's success from the point of view of a businesswoman.

"I started seeing reports and things from other people and other industries talking about her from a business perspective — from a force-of-nature perspective when she first started this tour," said Rice.

"It just sort of arrived in my consciousness and became something that I wanted to look into because I'm a business person and I wanted to learn," she added.

How the Taylor Swift jar came into being at Rice's home

Rice shared that her fascination with Swift, didn't go down too well with her husband who tried to stop her from being so star-struck about the singer. Rice's husband created the jar in their kitchen.

"Without fanfare, without notice, I just came around the corner and I asked him, ‘What are you doing?’" she recalled asking her husband when he was creating the jar.

"When I came around the corner, not only did he have the jar, but he had rolls of quarters, so he set me up with the rolls of quarters and the jar," shared Rice.

