US President Joe Biden asked wife Jill Biden 5 times to marry him, their love story is viral. Watch

US President Joe Biden revealed how he met Jill Biden, the First Lady of the United States and his wife. In an adorable video shared on Instagram by the page 'Meet Cutes NYC', Joe says he met Jill on a blind date set up by his younger brother. He also told 'Meet Cutes NYC' that he proposed to Jill five times before she finally said yes. President Joe Biden shared about how he met his wife Jill Biden. (AP)

"I was set up on a blind date by my younger brother. He called me and said, I go to school with this woman. You will love her, she is beautiful, and she doesn't like politics," says Joe in the video. (Also Read: Joe Biden trolled for ‘looking lost’ on stage with King of Jordan: ‘The world is laughing at US’)

Then, Jill talks about how she cancelled a prior date to meet Joe. She also revealed the reason why she took time before deciding to marry him.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on February 15. Since being shared, it has gained more than 8.2 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to express their thoughts on the couple's love story.

Check out how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "This is great you two. Much needed this lighter more 'familiar' side of Mr President and his love life."

A second posted, "That’s so beautiful!!! After a harsh day, seeing this warmed my heart."

"Outstanding! Loved this," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Aww. This is beautiful. One can easily tell they truly love each other."

"Love it! So cute together!" said a fifth.