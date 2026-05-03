US vlogger flags litter around Hyderabad’s Charminar: ‘I zoom so you don’t see the garbage’

A US vlogger’s video from Hyderabad’s iconic Charminar has sparked a conversation on social media after he highlighted the litter visible around the historic monument. The clip, shared on Instagram by the creator who goes by the handle @CookSux, shows him standing near Charminar with a local person, who asks him to take a closer look at the landmark.

A US vlogger showed Charminar’s beauty while hiding trash with zoom, drawing mixed reactions online. (Instagram/cooksux)

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(Also read: US vlogger confronts Indian man over derogatory remark on foreign woman: ‘Be careful what you say’)

In the video, the local is heard saying, “Now take a proper look. Proper look of Charminar.”

The vlogger responds with surprise and says, “Whoa!”

The local then adds, “I mean, besides… can you zoom that?”

The vlogger, pointing his camera towards the monument, replies, “I zoom so you don’t see the garbage. Ah, now it's fine. Ah, now it's fine.”

The brief exchange appears to show litter around the area, after which the vlogger zooms in on Charminar so that the waste on the ground is no longer visible in the frame.

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{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} ‘How to fix the view instantly’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘How to fix the view instantly’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The text overlaid on the clip read, “One zoom can change everything.” The video was shared with the caption, “How to fix the view instantly.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The text overlaid on the clip read, “One zoom can change everything.” The video was shared with the caption, “How to fix the view instantly.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While the clip appears humorous in tone, it has led to mixed reactions online. Several viewers said the video reflected an uncomfortable truth about public spaces and tourist spots, while others felt such posts should be taken as a reminder to keep heritage sites clean. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the clip appears humorous in tone, it has led to mixed reactions online. Several viewers said the video reflected an uncomfortable truth about public spaces and tourist spots, while others felt such posts should be taken as a reminder to keep heritage sites clean. {{/usCountry}}

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One user wrote, “This is funny, but also embarrassing.” Another commented, “The monument is beautiful, but the surroundings need serious attention.” A third said, “This is why cleanliness around tourist places should be a priority.”

Some viewers also pointed out that littering is not just an administrative issue, but also a civic responsibility. “People should stop throwing garbage everywhere and then blaming the system,” one person wrote. Another reacted, “Charminar deserves better than this.”

A user added, “The zoom fixed the video, but not the problem.” Another said, “Such a beautiful place should not need editing to look clean.” One more comment read, “Tourists notice everything, and this should be a wake up call.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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