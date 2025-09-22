US vlogger shares wholesome dining experience after Indian man pays for his meal. Watch

A heartwarming video of an Indian man insisting on paying for a meal for a foreign visitor is winning hearts on social media. The clip, posted on Instagram by vlogger @jaystreazy, features content creator Jay enjoying a meal with an Indian man at a restaurant. The video, captioned “When Indians Refuse to Let You Pay”, has crossed five lakh views.(Instagram/@jaystreazy)

The video begins with Jay asking, “Should we get the bill?” followed by, “Can I pay for everything?” The Indian man, however, politely but firmly refuses to let him. “Please, I pay,” he says, repeatedly insisting that he cover the entire bill. Despite Jay’s polite attempts to pay, the man continues to refuse, showing a mix of persistence and warmth throughout the interaction.

At one point, the Indian man even gently grabs Jay’s arm as he tries to approach the cashier. Jay, maintaining a friendly demeanor, asks again, “Can I pay the bill, please?” but the Indian man continues to insist, asking him to sit down and enjoy the moment while he covers the cost.

The video, captioned “When Indians Refuse to Let You Pay”, has already crossed five lakh views.

(Also Read: Woman confronts man secretly taking her photos on train: 'I was shaking and on the verge of tears')

Social media reactions

Many users praised the Indian man’s generosity and hospitality.

“Amid all the shit floating around the internet about the Indian lack of civic sense, this comes out as a great quality that should be praised,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Weather you hate or not, but there is no denying in that when it come to this type of situation indians really do become generous.”

A third user quipped, “That's Indian Hospitality. You are his brother now,” while another jokingly added, “Bro we will literally get into a fist fight with you to pay. You are dealing with the wrong kind of people.”

“He would rather put you in choke hold than let you pay,” said one user. “Divided by boundaries. United by brotherhood,” chime another.