US woman flies to Korea to find K-drama boyfriend, gets unexpected reality check: 'We've been catfished'

An American woman who traveled to Seoul hoping to meet her K-drama-style dream boyfriend was left disappointed when the South Korean capital did not provide dream K-pop idol-lookalikes. In a viral post, an American woman expressed disappointment in Seoul for not finding K-pop idol-lookalikes. (X/@stillgray)

In a now-viral post, the woman shared her frustration, saying she had imagined the streets of South Korea to be filled with men who looked like K-pop idols—only to be met with ordinary-looking people living their regular lives.

The woman shared a video documenting her journey to South Korea. "On my way to Seoul to fall in love with a Korean man," she says in the clip which starts with her sitting excitedly in the plane to South Korea.

However, the next frame of the video shows her zooming in on the faces of several South Korean men on the street with a mocking tune of the Titanic theme music playing over the video.

Take a look at the video here:

"What's going on here? You want to see Korean men? Here, I will show you," she says and flips the camera on a random man on a Seoul street who appears confused by her actions.

"We've been catfished. It's very disturbing. I wish to leave immediately," she says as the video ends.

Social media reacts

Social media reactions to her video ranged from amusement to anger. While some laughed at her reactions, others called her out for filming random people on the street and judging their appearance. "Stop being so shallow and try to look at the spirit, first! Then you will find what you truly need," wrote one user.

"Surprise! Life doesn't always come with a built-in photo filter. In reality, beauty comes in various forms and sizes," opined another.

"I grow more and more tired of people who go to other cultures and degrade that culture. Stay in your lane/country. Stop degrading other cultures," remarked a third user.

