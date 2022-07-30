Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US woman's bhangra routine to Punjabi song Chidi Blauri stuns people

Published on Jul 30, 2022 12:50 PM IST
The video showing a US dancer's bhangra routine to Punjabi song Chidi Blauri which went viral was posted on Instagram.
Taken from the viral Instagram video, the image shows the US woman's bhangra routine to Punjabi song Chidi Blauri.(Instagram/@olly_.g)
Trisha Sengupta

Bhangra is an energetic dance form that many may have tried at least once. In fact, the Internet is filled with videos that often show people trying out different routines of this dance form. Just like this dancer hailing from USA, who is now winning hearts with her performance to Punjabi song Chidi Blauri.

The dancer named Omala whose bio says that she is a “self-taught bhangra dancer” shared the video on her personal Insta page. “Something slow for today,” she wrote. The song on which she performed is from the film Laung Laachi. Ammy Virk and Mannat Noor sang the beautiful number.

The video opens to show the dancer standing inside a room. Within moments, she shows an amazing performance that may wow you.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being posted on July 22, has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 1.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Hell yes, you had the swag and attitude and perfectly done steps to traditional Bhangra!” posted an Instagram user. “Beautiful dance,” commented another. “Too good,” shared a third. “Oh my gosh you have done it so beautifully,” wrote a fourth.

