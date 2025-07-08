16 & Pregnant star Whitney Purvis arrested after fatal overdose case: What we know so far

Whitney Purvis, known for her appearance on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant, has been arrested and charged with felony involuntary manslaughter following the fatal overdose of a man in Georgia earlier this year. According to police records obtained by TMZ and local authorities, she was arrested at her home on Monday, July 7, and is currently in police custody in Floyd County. Whitney Purvis, known from MTV's 16 & Pregnant, was arrested for felony involuntary manslaughter.(nurvispurvis_/Instagram)

Purvis, according to the report, is accused of supplying a deadly substance known as ‘Tranq’, a dangerous mix of fentanyl and xylazine, which led to the death of 34-year-old John Mark Harris on February 16, 2025.

The victim was found unresponsive by cops, surrounded by drug paraphernalia

Another report in The US Sun cited the arrest affidavit, stating that Purvis “did intentionally distribute a substance presented as Tranq,” which they said “directly contributed” to Harris’ death due to a toxic overdose. Officers responding to the scene reportedly found Harris unresponsive and observed drug paraphernalia nearby.

Purvis was charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter and two additional drug-related charges, including possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

The US Sun report added that in a startling twist, Purvis had commented on the victim’s online obituary after his death. Whitney said she hates that she found out about his death later and missed his funeral. “Thank you for being such a great friend,” she wrote.

Purvis’ arrest comes days after she lost her son

This latest arrest adds to her troubled life. The 33-year-old, who appeared in the first season of 16 & Pregnant in 2009, has prior arrests including shoplifting a pregnancy test, criminal property damage, and failure to pay child support, according to another Fox News report.

The US Sun report added that the news came amid personal tragedy for the former reality star; she lost her 16-year-old son, Weston, just weeks before her arrest. Her family described his death as being due to natural causes; however, an autopsy report is still pending.

In a heartfelt Instagram post paying tribute to her son, Whitney Purvis wrote, “I will always cherish our memories together, the songs you use to love, your laugh.” She added, “I love you, Weston, more than words could ever describe. Rest in peace, my beautiful boy.”

ALSO READ: Whitney Purvis, 16 and Pregnant Star, ‘denied entry’ to son Weston's funeral; Here's what went wrong

FAQs

Q: Why was Whitney Purvis arrested?

A: Whitney Purvis was arrested and charged with felony involuntary manslaughter for allegedly distributing a lethal drug mix (Tranq) that caused a fatal overdose.

Q: What is Tranq?

A: Tranq is a dangerous street drug composed of fentanyl and xylazine, a veterinary tranquilizer. It has been linked to a rising number of overdose deaths across the U.S.

Q: Who was the victim in the case?

A: The victim was 34-year-old John Mark Harris, who reportedly died from a toxic overdose on February 16, 2025.

Q: Has Whitney Purvis been arrested before?

A: Yes. She has a history of minor legal issues, including shoplifting, criminal damage to property, and contempt of court for unpaid child support.