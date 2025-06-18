Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
Whitney Purvis, 16 and Pregnant Star, ‘denied entry’ to son Weston's funeral; Here's what went wrong

ByShweta Kukreti
Jun 18, 2025 04:59 PM IST

Whitney Purvis, star of “16 and Pregnant,” was turned away from her son Weston's burial after arriving late. She even discovered that her name was not on the guest list, according to a report.

Whitney Purvis was not allowed to her son Weston’s funeral after she arrived late, (Whitney Purvis/Instagram)

On June 2, the eldest kid of the former reality star passed away in Gordon County, Georgia, at the age of 16. However, his cause of death is still uncertain.

Purvis had shown up for Weston's funeral at 4 p.m., two weeks after it was confirmed that he had passed away, after being informed that it was the start time.

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that the ceremony took place two hours earlier.

Whitney Purvis's close friends blames her ex-husband

Purvis's close friends blamed her ex-husband Weston Lewis Gosa for the confusion, despite the fact that he vehemently disagrees with her account.

They said that entry to the service was also denied to Purvis' side of the family.

Gosa defends himself 

Gosa maintained that he informed Purvis that the viewing began at 2:00 p.m. and that the service would commence promptly at 4:00 p.m.

He told the publication that he informed his ex-girlfriend about the rigorous guest list via phone a week beforehand. He also claimed that her mother, aunt, and uncle were present when they arrived at 3 p.m.

Gosa further claimed that Purvis sent him a furious text message just after 5 p.m. According to him, she labeled him “evil” in one text for preventing her from attending their son's memorial ceremony.

He went on to state that he responded with a picture of her name appearing on the guest list after Purvis said she had not been included.

Weston's funeral was private “due to the circumstances and nature of this tragic loss.”

Gosa and Amy, his new wife, have bought Whitney a separate urn to hold a portion of her son's ashes, the report said.

Whitney Purvis and Gosa kids

In April 2009, Purvis welcomed Weston with Gosa at the premiere of MTV's “16 and Pregnant” season.

In 2014, she welcomed River into the world, but the pair soon parted  their ways.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
