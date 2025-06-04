Why '16 & Pregnant' star Whitney Purvis lost custody before her son's death

Whitney Purvis, who was on MTV's 16 and Pregnant, shared sad news about her son demise on June 2. Her son, Weston Gosa Jr., has died at the age of 16. She paid tribute to her late son on Facebook and shared several photos of Weston, some with her in them. Whitney Purvis's son Weston Gosa Jr., has died at the age of 16, however the family is waiting for an autopsy to find out the cause.(Facebook)

She wrote, "This is so hard to write. My beautiful son, Weston has passed away. He was only 16 years old. Life is so cruel and unfair. I just dont understand."

Grieving the loss of her son, she added, “Oh my baby is gone and I don't know what to do with myself. He was so perfect. This is really my worst nightmare come true. How do you go on in life after losing a child? I'm in disbelief, this cannot be happening. I don't want it to be real. I would do anything just to hold him. Words just can't describe the pain I am feeling.”

She added, “I love you so much, Weston Owen Gosa. God, I love you so much. You are my heart. I was so proud of the young man you were becoming. I just can't go on without you.”

She later concluded her post by saying, "Rest in Peace, my angel. You are gone too soon. April 2, 2009 - June 2, 2025."

She later posted a second message with a photo of the two hugging and smiling.

"Rest in Peace, my baby Weston. I love you forever, precious. I'll never understand why life has to be so cruel. You'll always be my baby,” she wrote.

Whitney didn’t say how Weston died. But Weston’s stepmom said on Facebook that the family is waiting for an autopsy to find out the cause.

Why did Whitney Purvis lost child custody?

Weston was born on April 2, 2009. His parents, Whitney and Weston Sr., were on the first season of 16 and Pregnant. They later had a second son, River, in 2014. After River was born, they broke up again.

Whitney was arrested for failing to pay over $18,000 in child support for her two sons, Weston Jr. and River. A judge found her in contempt of court, leading to a 48-hour jail sentence and additional monthly payments, according to TMZ report. These legal problems led to the lost of custody.