Who is Whitney Wright, the porn star creating a stir for visiting Taliban-led Afghanistan?

American porn star Whitney Wright recently made headlines with her visit to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, a country where women and girls have faced severe restrictions since the militant group regained power. US porn star Whitney Wright posted pictures on Instagram while she was travelling in Afghanistan.(Instagram/@whitneywrightxo)

Wright, who has over a million followers on Instagram, has been traveling to predominantly Muslim countries in recent months.

Through her social media platforms, Wright shared images of a jet from Afghanistan's national carrier, Ariana, on a runway, a tiled ceiling from the western city of Herat, and other scenes from her journey to Afghanistan, as reported by The Associated Press.

Who is Whitney Wright?

Despite Afghanistan being ruled by the Taliban, Whitney Wright has been moving freely across the nation. The Taliban, who have enforced strict morality laws and curtailed the rights of women and girls since taking power in 2021, have not publicly commented on her visit. Born in Oklahoma City, Wright required a visa to enter Afghanistan as a US citizen.

Whitney Wright in Tehran, Iran in February 2024(Instagram @whitneywrightxo)

Wright is also known for her outspoken criticism of Israel and her strong support for Palestinian rights. Last year, she visited the former U.S. embassy in Tehran, Iran, which was closed following the 1979 hostage crisis. Photographs shared on her social media showed her standing next to a tattered US flag at the site.

Iranian authorities, led by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, stated that Wright received a visa like any other foreign visitor. However, her trip sparked controversy.

Wright explained on social media that her visit to the embassy was an opportunity to view museum exhibits that were previously inaccessible, clarifying that it was not an endorsement of the Iranian regime.

Wright documented her time in Tehran, raising questions about her safety. During her visit to Iran, she notably complied with the country's strict Islamic dress code for women, which led to criticism from some Iranian exiles.

Whitney stuck to the traditional dress code while on her visit to Tehran, Iran in 2024 (Instagram @whitneywrightxo)

Her visit to Iran was also criticized by Iranian actor Setareh Pesiani, who condemned the government for selectively enforcing the mandatory headscarf law while allowing Wright to travel freely. This sparked a debate about the differing treatment of foreign tourists and local citizens.

