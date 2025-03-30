Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Yamaris Marrero? Florida woman faces felony for Tesla bubble gum vandalism; watch ‘filthy act’ here

ByShweta Kukreti
Mar 30, 2025 09:03 PM IST

A Florida woman, identified as Yamaris Marrero, was charged with a felony after reportedly spanking a “large wad” of chewing gum against a Tesla in Miami-Dade.

A Florida woman, identified as Yamaris Marrero, was charged with a felony after reportedly spanking a “large wad” of chewing gum against a Tesla in Miami-Dade, resulting in damage of over $2,600.

The Florida authorities said car's built-in cameras recorded the filthy act of Yamaris Marrero on March 22. The incident took place at JC Penney parking lot at Aventura Mall in Miami-Dade County.(Local 10 News)
The Florida authorities said car's built-in cameras recorded the filthy act of Yamaris Marrero on March 22. The incident took place at JC Penney parking lot at Aventura Mall in Miami-Dade County.(Local 10 News)

According to the Florida authorities, car's built-in cameras recorded the filthy act on March 22. The incident took place at JC Penney parking lot at Aventura Mall in Miami-Dade County.

The mechanism of Tesla's electric vehicle's door handle reportedly sustained damage from the vandalism.

The car's owner told Local News 10 that he suspected he was being gum-ished because of “unfortunately, a divide in our country where certain views…are not accepted by a subset,” alluding to Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla, and his contentious DOGE role in Trump government.

The outlet further cited a police report, confirming that Marrero, 45, a resident of Hallandale Beach, was arrested after a mall security guard saw her in the food court on Thursday.

According to reports, Marrero confessed to the chewsy crime and remained in police custody on a $2,500 bond.

The act comes as Elon Musk is under fire over his role in the Trump administration. Several protestors recently gathered at a Tesla dealership in St. Petersburg, Florida. They held placards reading - “Stop Musk” and “Deport Musk”.

Also Read: Usha, JD Vance's controversial Greenland visit sparks uproar as Op effort takes humiliating turn; See pics

Tesla vandalism in Bradenton shopping center

The Bradenton Police Department was looking for a man on suspicion of damaging three Tesla cars that were parked at a Bradenton shopping center. Taking to X, the department posted a video of an unidentified individual keying a Tesla on Wednesday. The department additionally uploaded still photos of the man driving what looks to be a dark-colored Chevrolet and strolling across a parking lot while wearing a blue shirt.

Tesla properties and cars are increasingly being targeted across the US. Numerous states' police agencies have received reports of politically charged graffiti, torching, and vandalism targeting Tesla showrooms.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
News / World News / Who is Yamaris Marrero? Florida woman faces felony for Tesla bubble gum vandalism; watch ‘filthy act’ here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On