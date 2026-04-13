34-year-old quits corporate life after 2 layoffs, now earns ₹1.3 crore a month from restaurant

A 34-year-old former product manager in New York has turned job loss into a thriving food business, with his restaurant now generating up to $140,000 (approximately ₹1.3 crore) in monthly revenue. According to a report by CNBC, Pakistani-American entrepreneur Zeeshan Bakhrani pivoted to the culinary world after being laid off twice from product management roles. In August 2025, he launched his restaurant, Nishaan, in Manhattan after investing $70,000 of his own savings. Bakhrani said that he began building Nishaan while still working full-time. (LinkedIn/Zeeshan Bakhrani)

Speaking to CNBC Make It, Bakhrani said that he spent nearly a decade in the corporate sector before layoffs pushed him to commit fully to his restaurant. His menu blends influences from both cultures. “I’m Pakistani, I’m American. I’m going to embrace parts of both,” he said, describing his approach to fusion cuisine.

Bakhrani shared that he grew up in Chicago’s diverse Devon neighbourhood and was exposed to a wide range of cuisines, including Indian, Pakistani, Mexican and Eastern European food. He credited his mother’s experimental cooking style for shaping his culinary instincts. From chapli kabob sandwiches to spice-infused pasta sauces, her approach to food had “no rules,” he said.

His mother’s mindset carried into his own cooking. As a teenager, he shared that he would recreate dishes he saw on television but add his own twist using spices like cumin, coriander and chilli powder.

Today, that experimentation defines Nishaan’s offerings. The restaurant’s menu features items such as Pakistani chopped cheese sandwiches, Bihari-style barbacoa tacos and buffalo tandoori chicken sandwiches, alongside drinks like mango fizz refreshers and desserts like chocolate paratha funnel cake.

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From layoff to $140,000 a month Bakhrani said that he began building Nishaan while still working full-time. After his first layoff in 2023, he said that he used his savings to host food pop-ups across cities like Dallas and Chicago. He later returned to a full-time job but continued working on his food business on the side.

Then, a turning point came when he participated in season 18 of Food Network’s The Great Food Truck Race. Bakhrani said that even though he was inexperienced, his team won the competition, earning a share of the $50,000 prize and a boost in confidence.

Soon after, he decided to open a physical restaurant. He said that he invested around $70,000 from his savings into setting up Nishaan, covering expenses such as rent deposits, appliances and renovations. He said that his restaurant is profitable now, but he has not yet started paying himself and is instead living off savings and severance.

Bakhrani said that November marked a major milestone for the business, with revenue touching approximately $140,000. It was also when the 34-year-old got laid off again. Bakhrani said that he saw the moment as a confirmation of his new path. “This is a sign. I’m not meant to be in the corporate world anymore,” he said.

Looking ahead, Bakhrani now plans to expand Nishaan’s menu and eventually open more outlets, including in Chicago. He also hopes his work helps popularise Pakistani flavours in mainstream American cuisine.