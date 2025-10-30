Amazon layoff email hits employee as he turns on his phone after landing in Bengaluru

As Amazon laid off employees, stories of those affected by the job cuts started appearing on social media. An X user shared about her friend who received the devastating news after returning to Bengaluru from a break. A woman tweeted about her friend who received the termination email after returning to Bengaluru. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“My friend was working at Amazon,” an X user wrote. The individual shared that the employee was on a break and received the email after returning to his workplace.

“He boarded his flight back to Bengaluru after Diwali break, excited to be back.” The X user continued, “As soon as he landed, he turned on his phone, there it was. A layoff mail from Amazon.” HT.com has reached out to the X user, and this report will be updated when a response is received.

How did social media react?

While some sympathised with the man, others asked questions. An individual asked, “Do they give any severance package or just tata bye-bye?” The X user responded, “Two-month salary, as far as I know.” Another inquired, “Excited to be back?” The OP said, “You won’t believe it, but everyone was genuinely excited to return, to meet their flatmates again, catch up with colleagues, and get back to parties and fun.”

A third commented, “My friend working in Amazon recently received an appreciation and award for good work done and also got a promotion to managerial level last month itself. Today, she got laid off immediately. Even performance doesn't matter to these guys when it comes to layoffs.” A fourth wrote, “Unfortunately, this is the new normal now.”

Layoff details

According to internal messages, Amazon sent an email to those laid off early Tuesday morning, Business Insider reported. A few employees also received text alerts before they reached the office, urging them to check their emails.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)