American moves to Germany to study medicine, pays $100 for a semester: ‘I made the correct decision’

An American woman studying at a medical college in Germany has shared why she decided to leave the US to pursue her education in the European nation. In an interview, she expressed that besides paying the equivalent of $100 per semester for tuition, she also gets to experience a new culture. The American woman shared that she first visited Germany when she was a teen. (Screengrab (TikTok))

27-year-old Erika Roberts, who is currently studying medicine in Germany, told Business Insider that she first visited the country as a part of a high school exchange programme when she was 16.

“I loved everything about the city, especially the freedom that it gave to kids my age. Public transportation was safe and easily accessible, and I attended any cultural events that interested me,” she told the outlet.

Why Germany?

Initially, Germany was a place where she had enjoyed spending a few days as a teenager, and she never thought she would return to the country to further her education.

After her graduation in 2016, she wanted to do something interesting and wanted to volunteer in a developing country, but she soon realised that the reality was different.

“Then I realized that most of those projects need people with skill sets, not 18-year-olds with big dreams.”

She then followed the “traditional route of touring colleges in the US.” At this point, she wanted to return to Germany, but her father wasn't convinced. So, she enrolled in a college in Massachusetts, but she could never quite fit in.

“Unfortunately, I never settled into my college in Massachusetts, where I studied biochemistry with a pre-med focus. I didn't have the independence I craved,” Roberts told the outlet.

In 2017, she finally decided to move to Germany, and her motivation helped her convince her dad.

“I also couldn't stop worrying about the expense of college in the US and student loans hanging over me. Dad gave his blessing after seeing how motivated I was. He was impressed by my research on the lower cost of education in Germany, which is attributed to the country's public funding model,” she added.

Roberts says that she got admission to medical school at the Technical University of Munich. “I have a student residence permit, and the tuition costs $100 per semester.”

Discussing her future plans, she shared that, alongside her medical degree, she is also completing the medical licensing exams required in the US.

Though she likes almost everything about the place, the one thing she misses the most is her family. “Of course, it has its cons like any other place. I find some of the bureaucracy annoying, and you have to get used to the shorter days in winter. I miss my family, too,” she explained.

She further told the outlet, “Still, I've made lasting friendships and feel confident about my future. It was a huge step, but I made the correct decision when I crossed the Atlantic at the age of 19.”