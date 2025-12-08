US friends ridicule 28-year-old man for living with his parents: ‘Why are you still at home?’

Despite earning a decent income and leading a stable life, a 28-year-old man found himself facing strong ridicule from his friends in the United States simply because he chose to live with his parents. The frustrated Singaporean took to Reddit and asked if it was really that uncommon to stay with parents as an adult, adding that he helped with the bills and his parents gave him space. The man’s post about staying with parents has sparked chatter. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“Is it common for Singaporeans in their late 20s to still live with parents even if they can move out?” the man asked. In the next few lines, he explained the reason behind the question.

“Not talking about financial necessity, but purely cultural norms. I’m 28, have a decent income, and could rent a room comfortably if I wanted to. But I’m still living with my parents and honestly, life is quite normal there’s space, no one is controlling me, and we all get along. I help with bills, I come and go freely, and it doesn’t feel like a child situation at all,” he explained.

He added, “But whenever I chat with friends from the US, they react like I’m committing some adult crime. They’ll say stuff like Bro, you’re almost 30, why are you still at home?”

He then asks his fellow Redditors what they think about the situation.

A Reddit user’s post about staying with parents. (Screengrab (Reddit))

How did social media react?

An individual wrote, “Why do you care so much about what others think? If you truly want to have a happier life, ignore what others think and don't seek validation from others. Just do YOUR way. It is YOUR life. They laugh and mocked your choices? Then it shows their character and toxicity. Why would you want to hang out with these people then?” Another added, “There are many parents in the US who literally put their child's stuff in trash bags and kick them out after they turn 18.”

A third commented, “Actually, I find it pretty common among my peers for single people to live with their parents until they're 35. I'd be shocked if a single person moved out before 35. Can't compare it with the US (or even Malaysia), where the country is so big, and you have to move out if you work in the next state.”

A fourth expressed, “My friend in his 40s still lives with his parents. I even have friends who are married (some with kids too), who still live with their parents. So it's perfectly fine. Not like you are a free-loader. In my opinion, never rent a place to stay unless you have no other choice. Buy a house instead. A simple 2RM HDB or 1BR condo unit (if you can finance it) is also better than throwing away your monthly expenses on rent. Investing in property is a good way for financial freedom in future also. Plus, in the US, property and cars are dirt cheap - compared to SG prices.”

