Employee in Goa uses personal Thar for side hustle, earns 37,000 in 14 days

A corporate employee with a “demanding job” has stunned the internet after revealing that his Mahindra Thar parked in Goa pays for his entire life, including EMIs, rent, and groceries. He added that his salary from his main job is used only for savings or investments. A man’s post about using his Mahindra Thar for his side hustle has gone viral. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“My Side Hustle Pays Every Bill & EMI, Letting Me Save My Entire Salary!” the man wrote on Reddit. In the following lines, he explained that he listed his car on an online rental platform, and the earnings from this side hustle help him pay for everything.

He added, “My entire salary from my main job goes directly into savings/investments. I save 100% of my income.” He also shared a screenshot which shows he earned over ₹37,000 in 14 days through the car rental platform.

What did Reddit users say?

An individual posted, “While this is looking rosy, your Thar will be abused by drunken tourists. So, save some money aside for repairs.” The OP responded, “Insurance takes care of most of the things. Also, sometimes the platform pays some amount.”

Another shared, “I planned for the same, but here in Kolkata, there have been numerous cases where a few scammers rent these vehicles and sell them in the 2nd hand market. They have some jugaad for fake number plates as well.” The OP said, “Happens in every state. They will rent a car from Goa, change the number plates and take it outside Goa. ZoomCar has an option to add a tracker from their company. I have a GPS location tracker added to my car. It auto shuts off the engine when the border is crossed.”

A third commented, “Look at everyone being so negative and basically calling for ill will on your car! Good on you for earning this income while capturing the market for tourists. Wish you well.” A fourth wrote, “Wow, this is so cool! Can you share tips?”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)