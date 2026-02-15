Barack Obama says aliens are 'real', but denies Area 51 conspiracy claims: 'There’s no underground facility'

When Cohen asked what question he most wanted answered upon becoming president, Obama responded with a laugh, “Where are the aliens?”

“They’re real, but I haven’t seen them, and they’re not being kept in – what is it?” Obama said. “There’s no underground facility, unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States,” he added.

Former US President Barack Obama has said he believes extraterrestrial life exists, but admitted he does not know where such beings might be. Obama made the remarks during an appearance on the ‘No Lie’ podcast hosted by YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohen.

Conspiracy theories Notably, speculation about extraterrestrial life has long been linked to Area 51, the highly classified US military base in southern Nevada. According to a report by The Independent, conspiracy theories have claimed the site houses alien remains and Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs), including materials allegedly recovered from the 1947 Roswell incident in Roswell, New Mexico.

Other theories suggest secret projects at the facility range from reverse engineering alien spacecraft to developing futuristic technologies such as time travel, teleportation and even weather control. However, all these claims remain unproven.

Renewed focus on UFO sightings Public curiosity about UFOs has also increased in recent years, particularly after the US Department of Defense released government documents on unexplained aerial sightings. In 2021, the Pentagon declassified 3 Navy videos showing unusual flying objects moving at high speed, with one appearing to rotate while travelling against the wind.

Obama’s remarks come months after filmmaker Dan Farah, director of the documentary ‘The Age of Disclosure’, alleged a major government cover-up involving non-human intelligence. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Farah said it may only be a matter of time before a sitting US president announces that humanity is “not alone in the universe.”

"It's the most significant moment a leader could possibly have,” he added.