Blue Angels performs low-altitude flyover over Florida beachgoers in wild video, prompts review | Watch

Officials with the U.S. Navy's elite Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron have said that they are conducting a review after video surfacing on social media showed a jet flying low over a crowd of beachgoers in Pensacola Beach, Florida, on Wednesday morning, July 15.

A Navy Blue Angels jet flies low over the crowd on Pensacola Beach, in Florida, U.S., July 15, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. (Partridge Drones via Facebook/via REUTERS)

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"During an arrival maneuver, an aircraft flew lower than standard profiles, resulting in a disturbance on the beach that affected civilian chairs and umbrellas," the statement said, calling it a "low-altitude pass,” according to ABC News.

According to North Florida ABC affiliate WEAR, the flyover took place during a "Breakfast with the Blues" event.

Video goes viral

A video of the incident is viral on social media. Breaking911 posted it on X, with the caption, “WATCH: Dramatic video shows the U.S. Navy Blue Angels performing a low-altitude flyover over Pensacola Beach, Florida. The Navy says it is reviewing the maneuver and conducting a thorough safety investigation.”

Watch the video here: https://x.com/Breaking911/status/2077553212924563733?s=20

"I've been coming for 10 years and I've never seen a pass like that in my life," Ashley Korn told WEAR. "I literally thought we were going to be taken out by Blue Angels, but it was amazing."

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Meanwhile, the Blue Angels said in a statement, "The safety of our hometown community, spectators, and our pilots is our highest priority. Team leadership is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the maneuver and conducting a thorough safety review to ensure all operations adhere to strict Navy and FAA safety standards."

Blue Angels’ website says, “The goal of our Blue Angels' team is to inspire a culture of excellence and service to country. We are representatives from the fleet, showcasing the pride and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps. We are thrilled to perform demonstrations across the country, sharing our Navy and Marine Corps experiences with our fellow Americans, bringing Naval aviation to communities across the country that may not have a large military presence.”

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