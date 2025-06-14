Tricky brain teasers not only help sharpen the mind but also put your problem-solving skills to the test. They make people think outside the box and come up with creative solutions. One such visual puzzle is going viral on social media, asking viewers to locate two dolphins within an artistic mosaic. The artwork features colourful patterns and chairs at first glance, but behind it is a well-crafted design of two dolphins, hidden in plain sight. Can you spot the hidden dolphins in this optical illusion?(Reddit)

Optical illusion: Can you spot the dolphins?

The catch is that this needs to be done in a mere 12 seconds. Those who are able to do so are believed to possess a high IQ and good eyesight. If you are willing to accept the challenge, we will try to make it a bit simpler for you.

Putting the brainpower and observing skills to the test, the image is actually a wall, featuring a colourful design. It has been made up of various objects like tiles, bottles, and several other recycled materials. Two chairs have been placed in front of this wall with brightly colored woven designs. Besides the two chairs, a small screen is also visible.

Can you spot the dolphins? See answer here(Reddit)

Still can't see it? Here's a hint

A first glance at the photograph shows a very detailed scene, which has a wide range of colours and textures. It isn't easy to identify the dolphins that appear to be camouflaged. This makes it quite difficult to solve the puzzle in just 12 seconds. There are striking elements that visually distract the person seeing the image and divert attention.

For those who were unable to complete the challenge in the given time, the solution is here! The two dolphins are placed on the right side of the picture, where three titles are placed with blue patterns. The dolphins remain present in the centre of these tiles.

FAQs

1. How brain teasers help in real life?

They help in sharpening the mind and making better decisions in life.

2. What are brain teasers?

Basically, puzzles or problems that have been designed to stimulate mental activity and challenge thinking skills.

3. What's the purpose of brain teasers?

Brain teasers allow people to think outside the box to find a solution.