Carly Simon family: Grammy Award-winning singer reveals ‘frightening’ health scare; All on her ex-husbands and children

Carly Simon has disclosed her health condition, announcing that she has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Singer Carly Simon revealed her Parkinson's disease diagnosis at 81, describing her struggles with mobility and health. She shared her experience with joint issues, treatment plans, and thanked her support system while acknowledging the unpredictable nature of the disease. (AP Photo/John Salangsang)

Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurological condition that mainly impacts movement. According to the Parkinson's Foundation, approximately 1.1 million individuals in the US are currently living with Parkinson's, with nearly 90,000 new diagnoses occurring annually.

Carly Simon health scare: Parkinson's disease symptoms

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Common movement-related symptoms encompass tremors, rigidity, reduced speed of movement, and difficulties with balance, as noted by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. Additionally, Parkinson's may lead to non-movement symptoms such as depression, anxiety, apathy, sleep disturbances, and cognitive alterations.

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Carly Simon speaks about Parkinson's diagnosis

{{^usCountry}} The 81-year-old singer shared this news in a statement to ABC News on Monday, detailing her journey of adapting to the progressive neurological disorder and contemplating the decision to speak about it publicly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 81-year-old singer shared this news in a statement to ABC News on Monday, detailing her journey of adapting to the progressive neurological disorder and contemplating the decision to speak about it publicly. {{/usCountry}}

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"So many people have written to me, kindly wondering about my relative silence, asking how I am and what I have been doing. The truth is, I've been learning how to live with Parkinson's disease," Simon, the You're So Vain singer, stated.

"Parkinson's is different for everyone, and it can be unpredictable. Some days I’m so tired I can’t get the day moving at all. On others, it gives me a little more room to move, think, work, and feel like myself."

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She shared that that her health issues started with arthritis affecting both knees and one hip. She ultimately had three joint replacement surgeries and initially thought that her challenges with walking were simply a part of the recovery process. Her mobility kept deteriorating and she later found it difficult to rise from low chairs and deep sofas without assistance.

Following a thorough assessment at the Mayo Clinic, she received a diagnosis of Parkinson's disease.

Simon stated that she commenced treatment, which included medication aimed at alleviating stiffness and other related symptoms.

“I do not consider Parkinson’s a gift or a blessing. It is neither. It is difficult, frustrating, and sometimes frightening. I am still learning how to live with it and how to accept it without feeling that I have surrendered something essential.”

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At present, there is no known cure for Parkinson's disease. However, various treatments are available to alleviate symptoms and enhance the quality of life.

Carly Simon's cancer diagnosis

Additionally, Simon disclosed that she underwent treatment for basal cell carcinoma on her face during the same timeframe. She mentioned that while the cancer was successfully excised, the surgery impacted her appearance and increased her self-consciousness regarding public visibility.

Simon ended her statement by expressing gratitude to her children, family, friends, caregivers, and medical professionals for their unwavering support.

Carly Simon family: Here's what we know about her ex-husbands and children

Carly Simon was married to singer James Taylor from 1972 until 1983.

She later wed James Hart, a writer, poet, and businessman, in 1987, but their marriage ended in divorce in 2007.

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In 2008, Carly began a relationship with Dr. Richard Koehler, a surgeon.

Carly Simon and her first husband Taylor share two children together.

Sarah Maria 'Sally' Taylor was born in 1974. She released music both as a solo artist and with her band, The Slip.

Ben Taylor was born in 1977, and he is also a singer-songwriter.