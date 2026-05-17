Mayo Clinic bomb threat update: Reported lockdown at San Pablo Road South, Jacksonville; first details

On X posts claimed that Mayo Clinic was under lockdown after the threat. “Mayo Clinic Jacksonville Lockdown: Bomb Threat at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL. Bomb Threat Reported at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville; JSO Responds With Heavy Police Presence,” a page noted. Another person added to it “Bomb threat called to Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL, resulting in lockdown. Police and fire services responding and investigating. People are advised to avoid the area,” citing scanner reports.

A local channel, Action News Jax, confirmed Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office had officials responding to a 'reported threat' there. The Jacksonville Police Department is yet to comment on the matter. The matter is ongoing and an all clear has not been given yet.

A reported bomb threat at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville prompted a lockdown and massive police action on Friday. The incident took place at 4500 San Pablo Road South, Jacksonville, Florida.

A later update noted the campus lockdown was lifted after an assessment by law enforcement, as per the local media report.

Mayo clinic threat: Reactions pour in Several people reacted to the news of the threat at Mayo Clinic. “What was the threat?,” one person asked. Another added “They must’ve wanted somebody to pay the $10,000 deductible for treatment.” Yet another claimed to share their personal experience and said “Saw Bicyclists on Philips today at Emerson street. Be safe.”

Many offered prays and one person wrote “PRAYING FOR A PEACEFUL OUTCOME AND THE PEOPLE INVOLVED AND THEIR FAMILIES. HOPE THE SITUATION IS RESOLVED SOON. SENDING LOVE AND POSITIVE VIBES TO ALL AFFECTED BY THIS SITUATION.” Another asked what exactly went down at the clinic.

An individual claiming to have been there, said “Was there working by time they kicked us out there was already at least 10 cops there.” Another such account came from a person who added “We Witnessed this Incident Live on our camera…”.

(This story is being updated)