Charli XCX and The 1975 drummer George Daniel are officially married: Here's how their net worths compare

Charli XCX and The 1975's George Daniel are officially husband and wife, and fans can’t get enough. A video of the newlyweds posing with their families has been circulating online, capturing the joy of their special day. Both artists have made impressive names for themselves in the music industry, and now that they’ve tied the knot, here’s how their net worths stack up. Charli XCX and George Daniel of The 1975 are now married, celebrating their love with family.(charli_xcx/ Instagram, @the1975/X)

Charli XCX's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Charli XCX has a net worth of $10 million. The success of her songs like Boom Clap, Break the Rules, Doing It, After the Afterparty, and Beg for You has contributed to the sum. She has also co-written songs for various artists, including Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, and others.

While she had been in the music industry since 2010, her big break came in 2012 with Icona Pop's I Love It, on which she was the featured artist.

George Daniel's net worth

George Daniel's net worth is estimated to be $5 million, according to a 2023 report by Metal Shout. He joined as a drummer and producer rock band The 1975. He quickly took over the role from frontman Matty Healy, which helped the latter to focus solely on the vocals. The musical duo collaborated on Amber Bain’s project The Japanese House, and lent their production talents to Dirty Hit labelmates Pale Waves.

How did Charli XCX and George meet?

Charli and Daniel first met in 2021 to work on their collaborative single Spinning with No Rome. However, they soon discovered that they are good together beyond music projects. Their official announcement as a couple was in May 2022. The Boom Clap singer hard launched her romance with The 1975 drummer by posting their photo of the two vacationing together on her social media.