Darrius Jackobe Smith identified as Idaho Twin Falls shooting suspect? Truth behind viral claim

The name Darrius Jackobe Smith has been widely shared online after the deadly shooting near an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho, on August 1. Many social media posts claim he was the gunman.

Darrius Jackobe Smith named in Idaho shooting? Truth behind viral claim (Darrius Jackobe Smith )

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However, officials have not identified the suspect by that name. Twin Falls Police Department have instead warned people against sharing unverified information while they continue their investigation.

The confusion comes from an older Twin Falls case from 2022 that has no connection to the latest shooting. Here is what is actually known, why Smith's name is being mentioned, and what police have officially said so far.

Also Read: Idaho Twin Falls shooting: Viral videos show man engaging shooter with pistol; internet hails 'Jordan Salinas' as ‘hero’

Why is Darrius Jackobe Smith's name being linked to the Twin Falls shooting?

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{{^usCountry}} The claim started after people found old police reports and news stories from 2022 that mentioned Darrius Jackobe Smith. Those reports were then wrongly shared as if they were connected to the August 2026 shooting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The claim started after people found old police reports and news stories from 2022 that mentioned Darrius Jackobe Smith. Those reports were then wrongly shared as if they were connected to the August 2026 shooting. {{/usCountry}}

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Smith was a 19-year-old from Boise, Idaho, who was found dead on April 8, 2022. Before his death, police had linked him to an investigation into a shooting at Harmon Park in Twin Falls that happened two days earlier. A 17-year-old was injured in that incident and survived.

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Although investigators looked into possible connections between the Harmon Park shooting and Smith's death, that case is separate from the recent In-N-Out shooting. There is no evidence linking Smith to the August 2026 attack.