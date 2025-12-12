Dick Van Dyke says living up to age 100 is ‘not enough’, reveals his secrets to longevity

Dick Van Dyke is opening up about turning 100. Ahead of his milestone birthday on December 13, the Mary Poppins star said in a recent appearance on ABC's Nightline that a century is “not enough.” He admitted to host Chris Connelly that he plans to “live more.” Dick Van Dyke will turn 100 on Saturday(AFP)

Dick Van Dyke reflects on turning 100

The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star is set to celebrate his birthday on Saturday with his wife, Arlene Silver. Reflecting on his age, Van Dyke told Connelly that exercising regularly has kept him in good shape.

“I am so lucky. I don't have any ache or pain,” he said, revealing that he goes to the gym three days a week along with his “health nut” wife. “We work out. And I think that has saved me from the pain.” “That's good advice for anybody,” he added.

When asked about the vision behind his new book, 100 Rules for Living to 100: An Optimist's Guide to a Happy Life, Van Dyke said that he “wanted to pass down some of my wisdom to the younger [generation].”

The six-time Emmy Award winner went on to reflect on his acting career, admitting he loves to be on camera. “I like performing… and getting in front of the cameras is fun,” he said.

Van Dyke went on to say, “I love the dance numbers, I love working with the choreographers,” adding, “I really liked the musicals.” Throughout his decades-long career, he has starred in numerous musicals, including Bye Bye Birdie.