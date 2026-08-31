Did Brawadis get back with his ex-girlfriend Jasmine? Here's all we know

Popular YouTuber Brawadis, whose real name is Brandon Awadis, has confirmed that he has reunited with his ex-girlfriend Jasmine months after their highly publicised breakup. The announcement came in a new YouTube video. The couple openly discussed rebuilding their relationship despite previous trust issues, including Jasmine's admission that she had cheated on him in the past.

Brawadis said that he and Jasmine had experienced "down moments" but chose to work through them instead of ending the relationship permanently. (Brandon Awadis | Instagram)

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In the video, Brawadis said the couple had experienced "down moments" but chose to work through them instead of ending the relationship permanently.

"We've had our down moments in this relationship, but instead of running from it, we have spent so much time and effort to make this relationship work," he said.

Fans reacted to the emotional conversation as they debated whether the couple's decision to reconcile would lead to a lasting relationship.

Also read: FazeRug car crash caused death? Fact-checking claim as Brawadis' video goes viral

Jasmine apologises for the past

In the video, Jasmine also addressed the controversy surrounding their previous breakup and apologised for hurting Brawadis. “I am truly sorry for everything and that I love you so much. I want to be with you. I want to make this relationship work with you,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} The couple acknowledged that rebuilding trust has taken time and effort. They claimed to have spent months debating their relationship and determining if they could continue together rather than avoiding tough talks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple acknowledged that rebuilding trust has taken time and effort. They claimed to have spent months debating their relationship and determining if they could continue together rather than avoiding tough talks. {{/usCountry}}

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Their reconciliation comes after fans closely followed their earlier breakup. Brawadis had previously expressed in public how devastated he was to discover Jasmine's infidelity.

One user on X wrote, “Not only did she cheat with her EX, she also lied about him of being abusive. Brawadis is such a clown bro, I hope she does it again so he can open his eyes.”

Another user joked about the video they posted and wrote, “Why make a video about this if she's sincere? Will this be used at their divorce hearing in the future?”

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Although the couple did not revisit every detail of the breakup, both stated they had focused on personal growth before deciding to reunite.

Also read: Brawadis shares heartbreaking final moments with dog Booker in emotional goodbye video; 'I wasn't ready

Booker's passing became a turning point

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In an emotional moment during the video, Brawadis spoke about the death of his beloved dog, Booker. He explained that Jasmine supported him through one of the most difficult periods of his life, as he fought back tears.

Brawadis said that Jasmine's presence during his grief changed how he viewed their relationship. “It was right then and there where I was like, Jasmine, I want to make things more serious than what they are,” he said.

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Fans in the comment section were divided. A fan on X wrote, “using ur dogs death as the excuse for getting back with a cheater, yikes.”

Some fans appreciated Jasmine's commitment and empathy. “Losing Booker hit different, man. Having someone stay through that kinda pain is rare. Jasmine showing up then says a lot,” one user wrote.

Brawadis is one of YouTube's most-followed lifestyle creators, with millions of subscribers. He first rose to prominence through basketball content, challenge videos and family vlogs alongside members of the Awadis family.