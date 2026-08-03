Did Olivia Miles try to injure Caitlin Clark ‘on purpose’? Video from Fever vs Lynx sparks row; ‘Wait, what…’

The high-voltage Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever WNBA game in Minneapolis on Sunday saw the Lynx largely dominate Caitlin Clark and co deep into Quarter 3. Star of the show for the Lynx was guard Olivia Miles, who scored 25 points, completing 10 of 13 field goal attempts along with three of six three-point attempts in the game.

Caitlin Clark (L) and Olivia Miles. (Getty Images)

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Her performance, alongside Courtney Williams, kept Caitlin Clark largely silent in the game as she managed to score only 13 points in 25 minutes. Kelsey Mitchell, meanwhile, had a great game, scoring 28 points and keeping the Fevers in the contest despite the struggles of their big star.

But even as Olivia Miles dominated the game, she faced an allegation of trying to injure Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell "on purpose." A slow-motion video of a moment from the game surfaced, with many, especially Indiana Fever fans, alleging that Olivia Miles may have tried to injure Caitlin Clark.

On the pitch, however, it did not attract a foul and the referee did not pay much attention to it. But as the Fever trailed on the back of a sluggish Caitlin Clark show, the video sparked a lot of buzz on social media.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Why is Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton suspended? Inside the Fever game incident that led to WNBA disciplining Did Olivia Miles Try To Injure Caitlin Clark? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Why is Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton suspended? Inside the Fever game incident that led to WNBA disciplining Did Olivia Miles Try To Injure Caitlin Clark? {{/usCountry}}

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The video appears to be one of Olivia Miles dunking a ball in the 2nd quarter with Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell trying to guard her . The video seemed to show Miles' left hand contacting Mitchell while her stretched-out leg seemingly hitting her as she falls off. Miles then runs away to the Lynx's end of the pitch. Both Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark recovered and stood back on the court.

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Here's the video:

Many seemed to be surprised that no foul was called despite the two contacts.

"On this drive to the basket, Olivia Miles whacks Kelsey Mitchell in the face with her left hand, then intentionally throws her right leg out & kicks Caitlin Clark in the midsection; no foul is called," wrote one user sharing the video. "Shortly after, Caitlin Clark got a foul on a clean block, which the announcers said was clean. Stephanie White refused to review it."

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“Olivia Miles just showed what a weak ass bitch she is...Kicking Clark midair,” wrote one angry fan.

“The announcer said Caitlin Clark might be sick. Yea, sick of Olivia Miles and Courtney Williams,” joked one Lynx fan.

Also read: Caitlin Clark reveals Barack Obama's inspiring message after surprise meeting ahead of WNBA All-Star: 'you're a hooper'

Olivia Miles Cheeky Half-Time Reaction

ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe stopped Olivia Miles for a quick chat. Rowe asked Miles about Caitlin Clark, but she sidestepped the question and instead talked about how good Fever's Kelsey Mitchell was, especially after the latter scored over 20 points by the end of the second half.

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"It's not fun, playing with great guards," she said. “Kelsey Mitchell is really killing us right now. I'm kind of in awe of watching her. This is lowkey my welcome to the W moment. But it's so fun. We have respect for each other.”