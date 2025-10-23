Did Park Bom really sue YG CEO Yang Hyun-suk for $4.5 quadrillion? What we know so far

K-pop star Park Bom sparked a row after posting an image on Instagram of what appeared to be a lawsuit against Yang Hyun-suk, the CEO of her former music label YG Entertainment. The lawsuit went viral because of the bizarrely high amount Park Bom demanded from YG and Hyun-suk - $4.5 quadrillion USD. K-Pop star Park Bom (L) and Yang Hyun Suk, the chief of YG Entertainment- a Korean music label.(Park Bom on Instagram and YG Entertainment)

Park Bom, who rose to fame as part of the K-pop music group 2NE1, before leaving, is reportedly accusing the music label of fraud and embezzlement, alleging non-payment of album profits and performances, among others. She is now managed by D-Nation Entertainment, a company she joined in 2018.

In the caption of the now-deleted Instagram post, she wrote: "To the people of Korea, please investigate what YG Entertainment did to Park Bom exactly as it is.” She also shared what appeared to be an image of a court filing that alleged a criminal complaint against the YG CEO.

But, since the Instagram post was deleted, it remains unconfirmed if the lawsuit was actually filed against Yang Hyun-suk. The bizarrely high amount, which is several times more than the GDP of South Korea, has indeed sparked a row.

Additionally, her agency, D-Nation Entertainment reacted to the news saying that she is “out of control.” A statement from them read: “Park Bom is beyond our control as well. We are currently looking into the details of her lawsuit against Yang Hyun Suk.”

But, as of this writing, there are no credible reports from major Korean news agencies indicating that Park Bom has filed the lawsuit. Notably, the only source of the lawsuit is Park Bom's now-deleted Instagram post.

Yang Hyun-suk: Previous Legal Scrutiny

Yang Hyun-suk has faced legal scrutiny in the past, including allegations of drug-related offenses and threats against whistleblowers. In 2023, he was convicted by South Korea’s Supreme Court for coercing a trainee to retract testimony related to drug allegations involving former iKON member B.I. The court sentenced him to six months in prison.

Earlier, in 2019, he was indicted for allegedly attempting to cover up drug-related activities involving B.I., though he was acquitted in the first trial itself.