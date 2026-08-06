Trump praised after viral video of chasing toddler on stage, making Biden quip: ‘Running after that kid was so cute’

A light-hearted moment of President Donald Trump has gone viral after he briefly ran across a stage to stop a toddler from wandering toward the edge during a midterm campaign show in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump speaking during an event promoting his administration's recent tax-relief initiative at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 5, 2026. ((Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP))

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The incident drew laughter from the audience after Trump joked that he did not want the child to “be Biden and fall off the stage.” The clip has since spread widely across social media and earned praise for the 80-year-old president's quick reaction.

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What did Trump do?

The incident happened during Trump's "No Tax on Tips" policy and Trump Accounts, where he invited Las Vegas parents Sandra and Brad on stage, according to Fox. The couple thanked the president for the initiatives as their young child wandered away from the family toward the edge of the stage.

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{{^usCountry}} Trump immediately jogged after the child and gently guided him back toward his parents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump immediately jogged after the child and gently guided him back toward his parents. {{/usCountry}}

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He then looked at the audience and joked, “I don't want him to be Biden and fall off this thing.”

Trump's remark alluded to several widely reported instances from Joe Biden's presidency which show the former president losing his balance when speaking in public.

One of the most extensively publicized events was when Biden stumbled over a sandbag in June 2023 during his commencement speech at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado. Biden also drew attention for a few minor stumbles while boarding Air Force One during his presidency.

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Video sparks praise and “adorable” remarks

The video quickly gained traction on X, where several conservative commentators praised Trump's reaction.

Conservative activist Laura Loomer wrote, “President Trump running after that kid was so cute. We forget that he is a grandpa and a Dad. Adorable.”

Another X user chimed in the same line and wrote, “You know Trump is a good grandfather. Watch his natural instincts kick in when the toddler makes a break for the stairs.”

A separate post from another user listed a few disagreements over some of his policies but still praised the president's instincts. The user wrote, “That’s a caring grandpa, right there. I don’t agree with ALL his policies. I wish the economy was better. I wish the wars were over. I wish he’d double down with ICE. But his reaction of going after the kid and make sure he didn’t fall? LOVE THAT!”

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