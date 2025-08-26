Donald Trump has 6 to 8 months to live? Here's the truth behind viral video on POTUS' health

Amid rumors on President Donald Trump's health declining rapidly, a video has gone viral where an alleged doctor claims that Trump only has six to eight months more to live. Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.(AP)

Trump's health has become a major buzz on social media since the bruises on his hands were photographed and reported in the media. In the viral video, the individual, claiming to be an MD doctor, makes the shocking claim about Trump's life expectancy.

Since the White House announced that the President has been diagnosed with “chronic venous insufficiency,” the bruises have been photographed frequently. Most recently, the dark bruises were photographed without concealer during Trump's meeting with the South Korean President Sunday; and also afterwards, when he signed a slew of executive orders.

Despite all the rumors, the White House maintains that President Donald Trump is "in excellent health."

Meanwhile, in the viral video, shared from the TikTok handle @epistemiccrisis, the individual identifies as a "home health physical therapist with a doctorate in my field" and claims that Donald Trump's "congestive heart failure is getting worse."

"The reason I know that he has congestive heart failure is because of the swelling in his feet and ankles," the person in the video states.

Here's the video:

“And the reason I know it's getting worse is because he's sitting behind the desk on camera now,” he adds. "He lashed out against MSNBC for giving him hash about his ankles. This is how we know that something is true, because it gets to Trump.

“We know that it's getting worse because he knows he cannot hide the degree of swelling. That's why he's sitting behind the desk. Oh, he also has chronic kidney disease, which is also contributing to the swelling in the feet and ankles.”

"I think he's going to be around for six to eight months tops," the person adds.

What Causes Bruises On Trump's Hand?

As the photos of the bruises on Trump's hand are talked about more and more, possibly becoming a national issue, the White House on Friday issued an update on them and why they are seen on the POTUS's hand from time to time.

“President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to The Independent. "His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day."