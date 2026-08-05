Dr. Abdul El-Sayed wife, kids and net worth: All we know about winner of Michigan's Democratic Senate primary

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed emerged victorious in Michigan's highly competitive Democratic US Senate primary on Wednesday, overcoming an establishment favorite to challenge Republican Mike Rogers in the upcoming November election.

Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive former public health official and 'girl dad', won Michigan's Democratic US Senate primary.

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El-Sayed, a progressive former public health official from Wayne County, has not previously held an elected position. However, he is familiar with the political landscape, having run for governor in 2018, where he secured second place in the primary behind Gretchen Whitmer.

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Abdul El-Sayed's campaign

{{^usCountry}} During the primary, El-Sayed was targeted by multiple attack advertisements, and it is anticipated that he will encounter further opposition in the general election. But who is he, beside from being a proponent of Medicare for All backed by Bernie Sanders and the owner of a podcast company? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the primary, El-Sayed was targeted by multiple attack advertisements, and it is anticipated that he will encounter further opposition in the general election. But who is he, beside from being a proponent of Medicare for All backed by Bernie Sanders and the owner of a podcast company? {{/usCountry}}

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El-Sayed was born in Rochester Hills on October 31, 1984. He is currently 41 years old.

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As a Muslim, his complete name is Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, which he has humorously remarked includes "sounds that come out of parts of people’s throats they don’t know they got.”

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He was raised in the Detroit region alongside his father, Mohamed, an Egyptian immigrant who arrived in the United States to pursue his studies at Wayne State University, and his stepmother, Jacqueline, who hails from Wayne County. Both of them are engineers. His biological mother, Fatten Elkomy, works as a psychiatric nurse practitioner in Missouri.

Abdul El-Sayed's education

Describing himself as "as Michigan as you get," El-Sayed completed his education at Bloomfield Hills High School in 2003, located less than 15 minutes from Seaholm High School, where his main rival, Haley Stevens, graduated two years prior. During his time in school, he served as the captain of the lacrosse, wrestling, and football teams.

He enrolled at the University of Michigan, where he pursued a double major in biology and political science, in addition to participating in the university’s lacrosse team. El-Sayed graduated from UM in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree with the highest distinction, and he had the honor of delivering the commencement address for that year’s graduating class.

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He met his spouse, psychiatrist Sarah Jukaku, during his time at the University of Michigan.

Abdul El-Sayed's wife and kids: Here's all we know

Abdul and Sarah are the parents of two daughters, Emmalee and Serene. El-Sayed frequently identifies himself as a "girl dad," sharing experiences of tea parties and the daily activities involved in raising young children.

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His wife, Sarah, is characterized by her husband as a "mama bear," who passionately safeguards and prioritizes their family.

Sarah has appeared in various campaign materials for El-Sayed, including a video where she discusses the support she received from her union during her medical complications following childbirth. At that time, she was a medical resident. She mentioned that she and El-Sayed have positive discussions regarding unions.

Abdul El-Sayed's net worth

The filings for 2025 and 2026 estimate El-Sayed's net worth to be between $870,000 and $2.1 million, as per Fox News.

In his last previous political campaign, El-Sayed secured the second position behind Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the 2018 gubernatorial primary. He surpassed Shri Thanedar, who subsequently won a seat in the state Legislature and later in the US House.

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Out of approximately 1.1 million votes cast in that year's Democratic primary, El-Sayed garnered 342,179 votes compared to Whitmer’s 588,436.

Although Whitmer achieved victories in all 83 counties of Michigan that year, El-Sayed managed to present a strong challenge in the progressive bastion of Washtenaw County — where he currently resides — narrowly losing to the now two-term governor by a mere two-tenths of a percentage point.