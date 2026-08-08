Dr Rachel Danis: Patrick Clancy's new wife's social media, net worth in focus amid Lindsay Clancy trial; ‘So disturbed…'

Dr Rachel Danis' social media accounts and net worth have come into focus amidst husband Patrick Clancy's first wife, Lindsay, facing trial for killing their three children. Rachel and Patrick tied the knot in April 2026 and the duo now live in New York City.

Dr Rachel Danis and Patrick Clancy tied the knot in April 2026 and the duo now live in New York City. (LinkedIn/Rachel Danis)

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With attention turning to Rachel's social media account, several netizens have flocked to the comment section to pass remarks on Patrick Clancy. Here's all you need to know about Dr Rachel Danis' alleged social media accounts.

Dr Rachel Danis social media accounts

Rachel's Instagram account is private. However, it notes that her full name is Rachel Blair Danis. She is a ‘Double Board Certified OBGYN Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist’, as per her bio on the social media platform.

Rachel also appears to support various causes, including Run For Autism, Achilles NYC – a nonprofit that supports athletes with disabilities in mainstream athletics, and New York Road Runners, which seeks to build healthier lives and stronger communities through the transformative power of running.

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Her LinkedIn account notes she studied from the University of Southern California. Rachel has a Master's degree in Masters of biochemical and translational research, and completed the Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility Fellowship Program. The latter was finished in 2021.

The same year, she found work at Kindbody. Rachel still works there, while also working as a physician at Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York.

RMA New York had put out a post for Rachel in 2022. “Rachel will be joining our Brooklyn team of doctors and will see patients at our new location in Brooklyn - Borough Park,” they wrote, noting she graduated from Barnard College, Columbia University, and got her Medical degree from Drexel University College of Medicine.

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An alleged Facebook profile for Rachel was found as well. However, it mentions that she lives in Los Angeles, California, and is from New York. People flocked to these profiles to pass remarks. On her Facebook post, one person wrote “You’re so disturbed for marrying that man. Seems to me you all had something going on little longer than you tell.”

Dr Rachel Danis net worth: How much does she earn?

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Dr Rachel Danis' net worth is not a matter of public record. However, as per Salary.com which measures compensation, a Reproductive Endocrinologist in New York can make between $302,471 and $408,046.

With these numbers her net worth might be in the range of a million dollars, given that Dr Rachel Danis has been working for around five years now. However, this is just an estimate and not indicative of what her actual net worth is.