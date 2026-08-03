'Dreams do come true': Indian woman takes parents to New York years after showing them the city on a 2016 video call

An Indian woman living in the United States has shared a heartwarming video documenting the fulfilment of a long-held dream - taking her parents to New York City after once showing them its famous skyline through a video call.

An Indian woman took her parents around New York, turning a 2016 video-call memory into reality. (Instagram/byanjanitiwari)

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The video captures a touching before-and-after journey, contrasting a moment from 2016 with the family’s more recent visit to the city. In the older clip, the woman can be seen introducing her parents to New York virtually as they watch from the other side of a phone screen.

Years later, the same family explored the bustling city together in person, turning what was once a distant dream into a memorable reality.

From a video call to a family trip

The woman, identified as Anjani, posted the video on Instagram. The opening moments feature her 2016 video call with her parents as she shows them glimpses of New York City.

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{{^usCountry}} The clip then transitions to the present, showing her parents standing alongside her at some of the city’s most recognisable landmarks. Together, they visit Times Square, see the Statue of Liberty, admire the Empire State Building and walk around the Brooklyn Bridge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip then transitions to the present, showing her parents standing alongside her at some of the city’s most recognisable landmarks. Together, they visit Times Square, see the Statue of Liberty, admire the Empire State Building and walk around the Brooklyn Bridge. {{/usCountry}}

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The contrast between the two moments appears to highlight not only the passage of time but also the emotional significance of finally being able to share the experience with her parents in person.

The family can be seen smiling, posing for photographs and taking in the sights, with each frame capturing their excitement and happiness during the trip.

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Anjani shared the video with a simple yet meaningful caption that read, “Dreams do come true.”

Watch the clip here:

Video strikes an emotional chord

The clip has received several reactions from social media users, many of whom described the journey as a dream shared by children hoping to travel with their parents and give them new experiences.

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Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “Dream of every son-daughter.” Another commented, “This is what success looks like.”

A third person described the family’s journey as “Such a dream come true moment,” while another added, “Such a surreal feeling.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)