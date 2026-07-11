‘This city is going to consume you’: Indian man shares harsh reality of chasing success in New York

New York City is often seen as a place where ambition, opportunity and wealth come together. However, an Indian man who has lived there for a decade has warned that surviving in the city requires far more than money. In a viral video, he explained how New York’s relentless pace can overwhelm people who struggle with self doubt or fail to match its energy. An Indian man shared how New York’s fast pace, high costs and constant hustle could overwhelm newcomers. (Instagram/brownboycode)

(Also read: 'A holiday doesn’t mean doing nothing’: Woman compares Indian and American holiday habits)

‘You need to be a hustler’ The conversation began when Indian tourist Kunal Dutt asked the longtime resident whether people could feel isolated if their energy did not match that of New York.

“That is completely true. In this city, if you are not able to feel happy about yourself and feel happy about what you are doing, this city is going to consume you,” the man replied.

He said residents constantly see others growing, working and moving forward at an extremely fast pace. This can make someone feel they are letting themselves down by not competing. He also pointed to the city’s high living costs.

Dutt added that even a random lunch at a good restaurant could cost at least $100 to $150. He said the city’s energy could “devour” people once they started doubting themselves, particularly when jobs, money and opportunities appeared to be moving rapidly around them.

The resident explained that people generally move to New York during the phase of life when they are prepared to work relentlessly.

(Also read: ‘My life won’t revolve around work': Indian woman shares vital lesson after securing NYC job post 420 rejections)

“To sustain in New York, you need to be a hustler, bro,” he said, adding that his own high energy phase was between the ages of 23 and 35 or 36.

Why people eventually leave New York The two also discussed why many people move away after spending several years in the city. Dutt observed that once people begin thinking about marriage, children and buying a home, they often look towards the suburbs or other states.

“You can't do that in New York, so even all the suburbs... after living in New York City for 5 to 6 years, they all move to the suburbs,” the resident said, referring to the desire for larger homes, gardens and better schools.

He added that Florida and Texas were popular alternatives because residents only paid federal tax and not state income tax. Central American cities were also considerably cheaper than New York, San Francisco, California or Boston, he said.

In the caption, Dutt summarised several lessons, including building connections quickly, staying alert to opportunities, avoiding negative self talk, interacting with people from different nationalities and holding on to one’s passion during difficult times.

Watch the clip here: